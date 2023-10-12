Christmas at the Pabst Mansion

An Iconic Milwaukee Holiday Event for All Ages

Looking for a magical Milwaukee holiday event that captures the spirit of the season? Christmas at the Pabst Mansion is a must-visit attraction and a cherished holiday tradition. Each year, the historic Pabst Mansion transforms into a winter wonderland with dazzling holiday décor that changes annually. Families, friends, and history lovers alike will enjoy exploring this beautifully preserved mansion, where every room offers a unique holiday experience, from shimmering lights and elegant garlands to charming train displays and grand Christmas trees.

This self-guided tour invites guests to wander through the Mansion at their own pace, marveling at the intricate decorations that make Christmas at the Pabst Mansion an unforgettable experience. The stunning architecture of this Milwaukee landmark, combined with its festive décor, is the perfect backdrop for creating lasting holiday memories.

Self-guided from 10am-4pm Monday-Saturday, and from 11am-2pm on Sunday.

Adults: $22

Seniors (62+): $20

College Students: $20

Military: $20

Children (ages 6-15): $15

Children (ages 5 & under): Free

Members: Free

Whether you’re seeking a family-friendly event, a romantic holiday outing, or a way to explore Milwaukee’s history during the season, Christmas at the Pabst Mansion is the perfect holiday experience. Don’t miss this enchanting opportunity to celebrate Christmas in Milwaukee’s own Pabst Mansion, where joy, wonder, and holiday cheer are around every corner.

Please note: Prices and hours are subject to change.

Experience the wonder and glow of the holidays at the Pabst Mansion this year!

Special thanks to our Sponsors: